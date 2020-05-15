Man found shot to death along I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot dead early Friday along Interstate 70 in St. Louis, authorities said.
The victim was on the side of westbound I-70 near West Florissant Avenue about 3 a.m. Friday.
He died of an apparent gunshot wound. Police have not released additional details about the homicide. There have been at least 53 homicides so far this year in St. Louis.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today