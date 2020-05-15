You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found shot to death along I-70 in St. Louis
0 comments

Man found shot to death along I-70 in St. Louis

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot dead early Friday along Interstate 70 in St. Louis, authorities said.

The victim was on the side of westbound I-70 near West Florissant Avenue about 3 a.m. Friday.

He died of an apparent gunshot wound. Police have not released additional details about the homicide. There have been at least 53 homicides so far this year in St. Louis.

2020 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports