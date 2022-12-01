 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found shot to death at homeless encampment in St. Louis

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night at what St. Louis police called a homeless encampment.

The 50-year-old man was discovered about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Hadley Street in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. 

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, which uses microphones to detect gunfire, alerted police to a shooting there. St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the man died at the scene.

The victim was on the ground in "an otherwise unoccupied homeless encampment," police said in a brief summary, and had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspects in the case.

