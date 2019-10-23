JENNINGS — A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an alley between two homes, police said.
St. Louis County police officers were called to reports of a shooting about 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place. When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound lying in an alley between two brick homes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not immediately identify the victim or release more information on the shooting Wednesday afternoon.
A neighbor, Eric Gernett, said he heard what sounded like an exchange of gunfire Wednesday afternoon near his home. He was on his porch with his 2-year-old daughter at the time and he took her inside.
"I was mostly afraid because a bullet has no name," he said.
Jennings resident Linda Martin came to survey the crime scene because she has relatives that live nearby. She said she hopes people speak up to protect their community.
"When I grew up, the (house) doors could be open," she said. "There's no way in the world we could do that now."
The department asked anyone with information on the crime to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.