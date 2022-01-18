Man found shot to death in car in St. Louis County

NORWOOD COURT — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday afternoon in Norwood Court, a tiny village in north St. Louis County.
The man was discovered about 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane. The area is near Interstate 70 and Lucas and Hunt Road.
Police announced the death on Tuesday but have not released the man's name or age.
St. Louis County detectives are handling the homicide investigation.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today