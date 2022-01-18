 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found shot to death in car in St. Louis County
NORWOOD COURT — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday afternoon in Norwood Court, a tiny village in north St. Louis County.

The man was discovered about 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane. The area is near Interstate 70 and Lucas and Hunt Road.

Police announced the death on Tuesday but have not released the man's name or age.

St. Louis County detectives are handling the homicide investigation.

