Man found shot to death in middle of street in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 30-year-old man was shot dead early Monday and found dead in the middle of a street, police said.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the unidentified victim was found in the road at 4011 Gravois Road.

Police said the homicide is connected to another shooting in which a person was shot in the chest and arm at a QuikTrip, at 2851 Gravois Road.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.