ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death inside a car Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in North County.
County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 9600 block of Ventura Drive around 4:20 p.m. for a call about a shooting.
Police said that when they arrived, they found a vehicle that had come to rest after striking a fence and another parked vehicle. Police said a man, possibly in his 20s, was in the vehicle and found to have at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.