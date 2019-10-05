Updated at 11:30 a.m. with the identity of the victim.
ST. LOUIS • A man was found shot to death late Friday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.
Police got a call about 11:45 p.m. and found Maurice Patton, 29, of St. Louis, with multiple gunshot wounds in a rear alley off the 5500 block of Era Avenue. Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death Friday marks at least the fifth homicide in Walnut Park West this year. There were 10 homicides in the neighborhood last year.
Overall crime in the neighborhood is up about 8 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Callers can also make an anonymous tip to possibly receive at reward at Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
Note: Police initially listed the location where Patton was found one block over on Mimika Avenue. This story has been updated.