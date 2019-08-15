ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the 10000 block of Neville Walk after receiving a Shotspotter notification shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said.
A man who was in his early 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was found near an apartment complex in the area.
People with information about the shooting who want to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.