 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot to death in north St. Louis
0 comments

Man found shot to death in north St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Monday morning in north St. Louis.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death in the 6300 block of Stratford Avenue, in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Police were called to a residence there about 8:45 a.m. Monday. They found a man dead inside. He had been shot.

No other information was immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports