Man found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Monday morning in north St. Louis.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death in the 6300 block of Stratford Avenue, in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
Police were called to a residence there about 8:45 a.m. Monday. They found a man dead inside. He had been shot.
No other information was immediately available.
