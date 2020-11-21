 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death in parked vehicle in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot in a parked car Saturday morning and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

St. Louis County police responded to call about 7:35 am. in the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue for a shooting, said Officer Tracy Panus, a police spokewoman.  Officers from the North County precinct found the man in  the parked vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

The crime against persons bureau was leading the investigation. 

Police said no other information was immediately available. 

Reported crime in the north county precinct is up about 2% from the same six-month period a year ago. 

