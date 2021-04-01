Man found shot to death in St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in an alley in south St. Louis, authorities said.
Police found the unidentified victim about 7:15 a.m. in an alley in the 3500 block of Tennessee Avenue, about a block from Gravois Park.
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No additional details were released.
That block of Tennessee is on the edge of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods of St. Louis.
