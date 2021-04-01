 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot to death in St. Louis alley
0 comments

Man found shot to death in St. Louis alley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in an alley in south St. Louis, authorities said.

Police found the unidentified victim about 7:15 a.m. in an alley in the 3500 block of Tennessee Avenue, about a block from Gravois Park.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No additional details were released.

That block of Tennessee is on the edge of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods of St. Louis.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ballwin's annual egg hunt adapts for COVID-19, accessibility

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports