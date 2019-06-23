Updated at 12:53 p.m. with identification of victim
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives Saturday were called to the Penrose neighborhood to investigate a man found shot to death.
Anthony Woods, 36, of the 4000 block of Cook Avenue, was found shortly after 2 p.m. in a garage in the 4400 block of Lee Avenue, police said. He had been shot in the head and hand.
Police estimated that he had been dead for a couple of days.
No additional information was available.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.