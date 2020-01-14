Man found shot to death in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police responding to a call for help Tuesday afternoon found the body of a man.
Police said that at about 1:25 p.m. they went to the 2500 block of East University Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and discovered a man who appeared to have been shot. They did not release his identity.
Emergency Medical Services came to the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.