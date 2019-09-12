A man was slain late Wednesday night in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, police said.
The victim hasn't been identified.
Police said he was found at 11:30 p.m. along Goodfellow, in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police have made no arrests. Police have no description of the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
In the past six months, violent crime in the Walnut Park West neighborhood has been higher than the same period last year. To read more about crime statistics there, click here.