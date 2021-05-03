 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death in yard in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death early Monday in a yard in south St. Louis.

The unidentified victim was discovered about 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Tholozan Avenue. He had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Police had no suspects.

That block of Tholozan is in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, where total reported crime is down about 10 percent from the same six-month period last year.

St. Louis has had 68 homicides so far this year, compared to 49 at the same time a year ago.

