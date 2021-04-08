Man found shot to death inside Cahokia laundromat

CAHOKIA — A man was found shot to death inside a laundromat in Cahokia on Wednesday night, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
Cahokia police responded to a call for shots fired at the Best Wash Laundry Mat on Camp Jackson Road about 9:30 p.m. and found Ramonte Randolph, 30, dead on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Police did not say where Randolph lived.
No other information was released by authorities.
Major Case Squad officials are asking anyone with information to call 618-332-4248 to speak with investigators.
Rachel Rice
