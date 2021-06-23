Man found shot to death inside vehicle in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

Just before 10:50 p.m., police went to the 3800 block of Salvation Road for a report of a shooting. Inside a parked vehicle, they found a man with gunshots wounds dead in the driver's seat, police said.

Police have not released his name but said he was about 30 years old.

Salvation Road is off New Halls Ferry Road.

No additional details about the homicide were released by county police Wednesday.