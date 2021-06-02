 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The unidentified victim was discovered in the 2200 block of University Street about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Louis police said officers went to the area after getting a call about a shooting. They found the man dead in the vehicle, and he had gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

Police have no suspects in the homicide.

