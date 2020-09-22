Man found shot to death inside vehicle near Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— Homicide detectives are investigating near Spanish Lake after a man was found fatally shot in his vehicle.

Police say they got a call about 5 p.m. for shots fired near the 12500 block of Spanish Pond Road.

The man has not been identified, but police say he was in his 20s or 30s.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).