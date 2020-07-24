You are the owner of this article.
Man found shot to death near Fairground Park
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in a neighborhood near Fairground Park, St. Louis police say. 

The man was shot in the back and found dead by officers about 1:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of Clay Avenue. 

Police did not yet publicly identified the victim or give any more details on the killing by Friday morning. 

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigation the death. 

Sports