Updated at 6:57 p.m. with man's identification
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The body of a 19-year-old man was found Wednesday on the lawn of a north St. Louis County home after, police say, he was shot while assaulting another man.
St. Louis County Police identified the man as Dwayne Green Jr., 19, of Florissant.
Police were called about 7:20 p.m. to a report from Shotspotter, a gunshot-detection tool, in the 10600 block of Linnell Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found Green with several gunshot wounds in the yard on the residential street.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
Police believe the man shot Green after Green began to assault another man at the home. The suspect and Green did not know each other, police said.
Police did not release more details on the shooting Thursday.
St. Louis County Police Department asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.