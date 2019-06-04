ST. LOUIS • A 35-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds near a curb in the Greater Ville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police found the body of Jazs Johnson, 35, of St. Louis, about 1:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Newstead Avenue. Johnson had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down 4.9 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.
St. Louis police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-317-8477.