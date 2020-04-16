Man found slain in north St. Louis County intersection

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead in a Glasgow Village intersection late Wednesday night, slain in a shooting.

The man was discovered at Balmoral Drive and Midlothian Road at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, said St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus.

The victim was a man in his 20s. His name has not been released.

The homicide investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Glasgow Village, an area of about 5,400 residents, is between Interstate 270 and Chambers Road.

