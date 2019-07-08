ST. LOUIS — A man who was found dead on a sidewalk near Gravois Park on Sunday morning has been identified.
Paul Lewis, 61, of the 3500 block of Oregon Avenue, was declared dead on the scene by medics.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue at about 7:31 a.m. on Sunday for a “person down.” They found Lewis on a sidewalk suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest.
Two other people were injured in stabbings within a half mile of Gravois Park on Sunday morning.
Homicide is investigating. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.