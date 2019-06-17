EAST ST. LOUIS • A man police discovered Monday morning below a train overpass suffering from a gunshot wound died at a hospital, officials said.
Police responded to the intersection of the Interstate 64 overpass and North 25th Street to search for a gunshot victim at about 2 a.m. They found Damian M. Connors, 22, underneath the viaduct for the Metrolink train suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.
The homicide is being investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or call Illinois State Police Special Agent Travis Irwin at 618-484-5189.