Man found with mortal gunshot wound after car strikes Cahokia home

CAHOKIA — Police officers who responded Monday night to a report of a car striking a house in Cahokia found a 21-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, authorities said.

Capt. Dennis Plew of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said in a statement Tuesday that Konvonta C. Lowery of Cahokia was found unresponsive shortly after 10 p.m. in the front yard of the home on Ruby Street.

Lowery and the woman were in the car when it struck the house and the woman alerted the homeowners that she'd been shot, Plew said. Authorities didn't indicate when the pair had been shot prior to their car striking the house.

Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene and the unidentified woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

The major case squad is asking anyone with information concerning the death of Lowery to contact Cahokia police at 618-337-9505.

