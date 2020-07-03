Man found with stab wound in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 12 p.m. Friday with additional information.

ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg on the edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood on Thursday night.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Nebraska Avenue and found the man nearby with the stab wound to his leg. The man claimed to officers he was stabbed by a man during a confrontation inside the nearby Crusoe's Restaurant.

Restaurant owner Stephenie Lachance said, however, that security cameras inside the business showed no customers were there at the time when the stabbing was said to have occurred.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. Police have not identified a suspect.

