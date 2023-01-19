Man freed from prison after St. Louis prosecutors dismiss 2011 murder charge

ST. LOUIS — A man who spent six years in prison for murder walked out of the city jail on Thursday, moments after prosecutors dismissed charges against him and weeks after a judge overturned his conviction.

Lamont Cambell, 28, was found guilty in 2016 of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Lenny J. Gregory III. Gregory, the son of a retired St. Louis police officer, was found fatally shot around 3:15 a.m. July 17, 2011, in the 2800 block of Chariton Street in south St. Louis.

But St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy J. Boyer found Cambell's attorney didn't do enough to counter a weak case or explore an alternative suspect and investigators failed to disclose a romantic relationship between the lead homicide detective and a key witness, according to a December filing.

On Thursday, prosecutors opted not to seek a new trial and announced officials would begin the investigation into Gregory's death anew.

Cambell walked out of the City Justice Center an hour later, flanked by smiling family members.

"I'm just happy to be out," Cambell said as he walked to a waiting SUV.

For relatives of Gregory, 29, Thursday marked the latest frustration in the search for closure — and to be kept apprised of latest developments in the case.

Gregory's aunt, Christine Tierney, said family members had been "blindsided" by the proceedings. She told the judge that Gregory's parents only found out about Cambell's appeal, which was filed in 2019, when a Post-Dispatch reporter called for comment in late December about the overturned conviction.

"We didn't have a chance to talk to the prosecutor to tell him how we felt," she said. "We want justice for Lenny, and we do want the correct person in prison. We just feel it would be an injustice to the family to let (Cambell) out."

Cambell was 17 at the time of Gregory's death. Prosecutors charged him in July 2011, and he maintained his innocence during an initial trial in 2013. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict, so prosecutors tried again in 2016. Three witnesses, including a husband and wife who saw the killing, returned to testify. Police still hadn't found the .38-caliber murder weapon or any physical evidence. Prosecutors did not offer a motive.

A judge sentenced Cambell in January 2017 to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 30 years. In 2019, he filed a motion arguing his attorney was ineffective and the state violated his due process.

In the spring, experts, witnesses, Cambell and Mary Fox, who represented Cambell in his trial and now leads the state public defender's office, gathered for a hearing on the evidence.

Experts testified that the witness identifications were likely unreliable and, at the time of the second trial, the wife of the married couple had begun an affair with the lead homicide detective in the case — a fact that was not disclosed to the defense and could have spoken to the credibility of the witnesses, according to court documents.

Evidence of another perpetrator also was not presented at trial, court documents said: A neighbor saw multiple people fighting with Gregory on the night he died and identified a man who was a person of interest in another killing nearby. An analysis from the state crime lab matched two palm prints found at the scene to that person as well.

At Thursday's hearing, Tierney and Gregory's sister asked the judge for Cambell to remain in jail while the case continued. Tierney said she was frustrated with the lack of communication from prosecutors and felt the family hadn't been considered during the process.

"Where is the state protecting the family?" she said. "It's not right."

Boyer apologized for the way "the process played out."

"I'm sorry for your loss, and I'm sorry for the way you've had to relive it," he said.

Moments later Marvin Teer, chief trial assistant at the Circuit Attorney's Office, said he had been notified the case was dismissed.

Gregory's family members sat in the courtroom looking stunned.

"Who does this?" Tierney asked.

Cambell's attorneys, meanwhile, prepared him for release, and his family walked to the City Justice Center to greet him.

A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office said Thursday that authorities were restarting the investigation and asked the public to provide information.