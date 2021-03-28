Man from Columbia, Missouri, sought to become pimp but found police instead, charges say

CLAYTON — A man from Columbia, Missouri, is accused of attempting to become a pimp for someone he believed would work as his prostitute.
Eric Niles, 36, was charged March 16 in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of attempted sex trafficking.
Niles sought to manage the prostitution career of someone he believed was a woman who lived outside Missouri, charges say. In 2019, he chatted via social media with an undercover St. Louis County detective whom Niles believed was a woman, discussing specific dollar amounts for various sex acts. Niles also offered housing, a vehicle and used his debit card to buy his would-be sex worker a plane ticket to St. Louis.
A judge set Niles' bail at $100,000 cash-only.
Niles' lawyer declined comment.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
