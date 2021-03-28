Man from Columbia, Missouri, sought to become pimp but found police instead, charges say

CLAYTON — A man from Columbia, Missouri, is accused of attempting to become a pimp for someone he believed would work as his prostitute.

Niles sought to manage the prostitution career of someone he believed was a woman who lived outside Missouri, charges say. In 2019, he chatted via social media with an undercover St. Louis County detective whom Niles believed was a woman, discussing specific dollar amounts for various sex acts. Niles also offered housing, a vehicle and used his debit card to buy his would-be sex worker a plane ticket to St. Louis.