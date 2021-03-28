 Skip to main content
Man from Columbia, Missouri, sought to become pimp but found police instead, charges say
CLAYTON — A man from Columbia, Missouri, is accused of attempting to become a pimp for someone he believed would work as his prostitute.

Eric Niles

Eric Niles was charged with attempted sex trafficking in St. Louis County.

Eric Niles, 36, was charged March 16 in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of attempted sex trafficking.

Niles sought to manage the prostitution career of someone he believed was a woman who lived outside Missouri, charges say. In 2019, he chatted via social media with an undercover St. Louis County detective whom Niles believed was a woman, discussing specific dollar amounts for various sex acts. Niles also offered housing, a vehicle and used his debit card to buy his would-be sex worker a plane ticket to St. Louis.

A judge set Niles' bail at $100,000 cash-only.

Niles' lawyer declined comment.

