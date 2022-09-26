 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man from Florissant area dies after crashing into Metro bus

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with name of man who died

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorist died Friday after his car crashed into the back of a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.  Five people on the bus, including a 6-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

Police identified the motorist who died as Lavell D. Flewellen, 49, of the Florissant area.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday on Lucas and Hunt Road, north of Groveland Drive.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a Metro bus was stopped at a bus stop near the Lucas and Hunt exit of Interstate 70 when a 2017 Chevrolet Impala crashed into the back of the bus.

Flewellen was driving the Impala. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Five people on the bus were treated for minor injuries, police said. They included a 6-year-old girl. A 5-year-old boy riding the bus suffered no injuries, police said, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Four others who suffered minor injuries on the bus were adults, ranging in age from 27 to 58. They included a 40-year-old woman who was driving the bus.

