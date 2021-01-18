Man from Florissant area dies in Jeep crash on I-170

A man from the Florissant area died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 170 near Airport Road on Sunday night.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Daryl Jacobs Jr., 36.
Police said Jacobs was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on I-170 about 8 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed north of Airport Road.
Jacobs was driving at a high speed when he lost control, the patrol said. The vehicle went off the road, into a ditch and overturned.
Jacobs was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He died at the scene.
From staff reports
