Man from Florissant area dies in Jeep crash on I-170

A man from the Florissant area died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 170 near Airport Road on Sunday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Daryl Jacobs Jr., 36.

Police said Jacobs was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on I-170 about 8 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed north of Airport Road.

Jacobs was driving at a high speed when he lost control, the patrol said. The vehicle went off the road, into a ditch and overturned.

Jacobs was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

