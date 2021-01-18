 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man from Florissant area dies in Jeep crash on I-170
0 comments

Man from Florissant area dies in Jeep crash on I-170

{{featured_button_text}}

A man from the Florissant area died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 170 near Airport Road on Sunday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Daryl Jacobs Jr., 36.

Police said Jacobs was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on I-170 about 8 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed north of Airport Road.

Jacobs was driving at a high speed when he lost control, the patrol said. The vehicle went off the road, into a ditch and overturned.

Jacobs was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports