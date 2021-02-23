Man from Florissant area killed when SUV overturns on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from the Florissant area was fatally injured early Tuesday when his car overturned on Interstate 70, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Anthony B. Hayes was pronounced dead at the crash site about 12:15 a.m.

Hayes crashed in a 2000 Ford Explorer as he drove west on Interstate 70, east of Interstate 170.

He lost control of the SUV and it ran off the left side of the highway, overturned and hit a guard rail, the patrol said.

Hayes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partly thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.