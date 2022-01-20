Man from Imperial charged in shooting near Fenton that killed man, dog

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Imperial was charged Wednesday with murder in a shooting that killed a man and a dog near Fenton.

Tony D. Hager, 22, was being held Thursday morning in the Ozark County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Hager with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 25-year-old Austin Vines, who was shot Sunday in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court.

Police said Hager and others came to a home on Greenhurst, where Vines lived, to confront people over an ongoing dispute. Police didn't elaborate on the feud, but two witnesses told police they saw Hager shoot Vines about 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Vines was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

A dog also died after being shot.

Hager lives in the 900 block of Scott Lane in Imperial. He does not have an attorney listed in court files in the murder case.

Hager pleaded guilty in November of drug possession, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident, according to online court files. The charges stemmed from 2018 in Jefferson County. He was due to be sentenced in those cases next month.

