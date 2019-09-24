A St. Louis County man was fatally injured Sunday afternoon as he rode on a utility vehicle driven by a 14-year-old boy in Reynolds County, Missouri.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Ura W. Humes, 66. He lived in the Mehlville area of St. Louis County.
The crash was just before 4 p.m. Sunday along County Road 849, about 10 miles east of Bunker, Missouri. The area is about 120 miles southeast of St. Louis.
Police said Humes was the passenger on a 2011 Polaris Ranger UTV, a utility-task vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old boy from Centerville, Missouri. Polaris markets the Ranger as a utility off-road vehicle, typically larger than an ATV and designed for two to six people.
Police said the ATV was heading west on County Road 849 when the vehicle lost control and overturned. Humes was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt. The boy was uninjured, police said.