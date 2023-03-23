ST. LOUIS — A man from O'Fallon, Missouri, was shot dead Thursday morning in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.
Willie Lee, 42, was shot in the neck around 6:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bacon Street, near North Market Street. He died at the scene.
Police said they have no suspects.
No other details were available Thursday evening.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
