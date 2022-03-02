 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man from St. Louis area dies after rear-ending truck on I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — A motorist from the St. Louis area died Tuesday night after he hit the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70.

Camaron D. Turner, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on eastbound I-70 in Montgomery County. The crash was about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt east on the highway. An eastbound tractor-trailer in front of Turner's car was slowing down to turn into a rest area, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Turner hit the rear of the trailer, the patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The 59-year-old truck driver from Denver was uninjured.

