Man from St. Louis area killed in car crash in southern Missouri

A man from the St. Louis are died Sunday in a car crash in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 42-year-old Phillip B. Benton.

Authorities said Benton was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata that crashed along Highway M, five miles west of the community of Grovespring, Missouri, in Wright County.The patrol's report said the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Benton's westbound vehicle ran off the road, struck a ditch and went airborne. It then hit a fence and rolled over, police said. The coroner pronounced Benton dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115 @kbellpd on Twitter kbell@post-dispatch.com