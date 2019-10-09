JEFFERSON COUNTY —A man was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of the truck he was driving and hit a concrete median barrier in Jefferson County.
The Highway Patrol identified the victim as Brian L. Real, 43, of the St. Louis area.
At about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Real was driving a 2005 Sterling truck north on Highway 67 when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway north of Buck Creek Road.
He steered the truck back onto the highway, but lost control and it hit a concrete median barrier on the left side, the patrol said. Three passing vehicles were hit by debris. None of the other three drivers was hurt.
Real was pronounced dead at a hospital.