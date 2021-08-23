Man from Sullivan, Mo., killed in vehicle crash

A man from Sullivan, Missouri, was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday in Crawford County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Edward E. Heads. The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway FF at Farris Road.

Heads was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on the highway when the SUV ran off the road at a curve, the patrol said. The vehicle hit a sign and a tree.

Heads, who not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said. The coroner said he died at the scene.