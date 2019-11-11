A man from Washington, Missouri, was fatally injured Sunday and a man from St. Peters, Missouri, was injured in an ATV crash in Adair County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Nicholas R. Hauser, 35. The crash was about 5:45 p.m. on Highway 11, 3.5 miles east of Winagan, the patrol said.
Police said Hauser was driving west on Highway 11 in a 2017 Polaris Ranger when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and began rolling. Police said the Polaris rolled off the highway. Hauser and a passenger, Jeremy A. Trankler, were thrown from the vehicle.
Hauser was pronounced dead at the scene. Trankler, 33, of St. Peters, was moderately injured, the patrol said.