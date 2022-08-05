Man gets 10-year prison term for second child porn conviction

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area man caught with child pornography while on probation for the same crime last year was sent back to prison on Friday.
Johnny L. Hesse, 41, was caught in March 2021 with more than 1,000 child pornography images on a cellphone and laptop, authorities said. He pleaded guilty in May to federal child porn charges and had previously served prison time for a 2013 conviction of child porn possession.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced Hesse to 10 years in prison.