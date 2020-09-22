Man gets 10-year prison term in 2017 killing at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — One of three men charged in a 2017 killing at a gas station in St. Louis pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Damonta McClendon, 23, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Aug. 26, 2017, killing of Darius Rackley, 27. Rackley's brother, then 25, and father, then 52, were wounded in the shooting at a gas station at 6020 North Broadway.
The 10-year sentence for McClendon was pursuant to a plea agreement with prosecutors. McClendon was originally charged with first-degree murder and several other counts.
His lawyer Nick Zotos said McClendon and his family were pleased with the disposition of the case.
One of the co-defendants, D'Marco Reynolds, 20, pleaded guilty last year and received a 25-year prison term. A third defendant, also 20, was acquitted by a judge in July 2019.
Rackley and his relatives pulled into the gas station and then decided to leave, police have said. A group of men and women followed in two vehicles before opening fire, police said.
Rackley lived in an Atlanta suburb, according to police. An online obituary said he was buried in St. Louis.
Joel Currier • 314-340-8132
@joelcurrier on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.