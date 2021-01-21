Man gets 10 years for dealing fatal dose of fentanyl in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who sold the fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in a housing complex here in 2018 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday.

Gregory "Scooby" Ivy, then 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in October to a fentanyl conspiracy charge and a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Ivy's plea says that on May 3, 2018, police were called to the 1500 block of Hickory Lane in the Clinton-Peabody, after the father and sister of a man found him unresponsive in his car. Relatives broke out his car window to get to him and tried to resuscitate him to no avail. The man, identified in court documents as "C.P.," died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Ivy admitted that at the time the man wanted to buy drugs Ivy had the cell phone that a group of fentanyl dealers shared. He also admitted selling three capsules containing fentanyl to C.P.

Ivy's case is one of a series that came out of a federal investigation into drug dealing in the housing complex.

The gang's leader, Demetrius Tyrese Johnson, was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.