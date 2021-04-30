 Skip to main content
Man gets 13-year sentence in East St. Louis robbery, shooting
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man who robbed and shot a person in East St. Louis in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in federal prison.

Tyran Jordan, 21, of East St. Louis, was involved in a swap of a gun for marijuana on Sept. 30, 2019, that had been arranged on Facebook, prosecutors have said. After robbing the victim of the marijuana and cash at gunpoint, Jordan and others shot him several times as he attempted to flee.

Jordan pleaded guilty in January to a robbery charge and a charge of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Staci M. Yandle said Jordan did not show any remorse for what he did to the victim.

