Man gets 13 years for Kirkwood carjacking, gun crime

KIRKWOOD — A man who carjacked someone in Kirkwood before twice leading police on a high-speed chase was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in federal prison.

Najee Neal carjacked a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on Feb. 27, 2020, in the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane in Kirkwood, after taking his wallet and keys and frisking him.

Kirkwood police quickly spotted Neal in the stolen Nissan Altima, but lost him on Interstate 44 after Neal reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Less than 45 minutes later, St. Louis police spotted Neal, who drove onto sidewalks and weaved through traffic at a high rate of speed before the car became disabled in north St. Louis.

Neal ran, but was captured, and officers found a Glock 19 loaded with 31 rounds nearby.

In September of 2019, St. Louis County police investigating drug sales at the M & K Market, 12033 Bellefontaine Road, caught Neal with a SCCY 9 mm pistol loaded with two rounds, as well as marijuana and a digital scale.

Neal is a felon and is barred from possessing a gun.

Neal pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in July to one count of carjacking and three gun charges. As part of his plea, both sides agreed to recommend the 13-year sentence.

He was convicted in St. Louis Circuit Court in 2008 of robbery, armed criminal action and other charges and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was released on parole in July 2019.

