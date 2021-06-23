Man gets 15 days in jail, probation for photographing and videotaping nude women at St. Peters gym

Koch also photographed his sister with a hidden camera when she was fully nude, charges said. The photos appeared to be taken in the bathroom of the home in O’Fallon where the siblings lived. The sister told police she didn't know she had been photographed either.

Authorities found 175 photos in folders labeled "Spy Vids screenshots" posted to the Russian site from a username linked to Koch. More than 40 of the photos Koch posted online were of unidentified women in various states of undress inside tanning booths at the St. Peters Club Fitness at 3651 North St. Peters Parkway where Koch worked from 2010 to 2017, authorities said.

In a separate incident on Sept. 17, 2018, Koch was seen “holding his cellphone over the partition wall of a tanning booth at the St. Peters Club Fitness while a female customer was in the adjoining booth,” charges said.

Koch was indicted in June of last year on charges involving six women.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that prosecutors did not recommend prison for Koch because the victims' main goal was to have the images removed from the internet and that Koch took them down.

The judge ordered Koch serve jail time from July 11 to 19 and again from Aug. 15 to 22, court records say.

His lawyer could not be reached.

