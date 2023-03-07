ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old man set to face trial this week instead pleaded guilty to killing two people and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Demariol Byrd was charged in 2020 with first-degree murder and weapons charges in the deaths of Kelly Maddock and Clarence White at an apartment in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue in The Ville neighborhood. Police said eyewitnesses saw Byrd shoot the two people and flee the scene.

Byrd was initially scheduled to face trial in November 2022, but just six days before it began, prosecutors turned over documents containing 54 pages of new information, including cell phone data from Byrd's phone, that had been requested by defense attorneys months earlier, according to court documents.

Judge Timothy Boyer sanctioned the state for evidence violations, and the trial was moved.

Then, at a scheduled trial in January, while jurors were being selected, defense attorneys informed the court that they still hadn't received an arrest report they requested in April. Prosecutors turned it over, and the judge sanctioned the state again, according to court documents.

Byrd's attorneys then argued that the state had violated his right to a speedy trial and asked Boyer to dismiss the case.

In an order dated Feb. 15, Boyer declined to find his speedy trial right had been violated but issued a rebuke of prosecutors' repeated evidence violations and delays.

"Not only was discovery late, it was twice disclosed on the eve of trial," he wrote, continuing later, "these continuances were caused by the actions of the Circuit Attorney's Office."

Then, on Tuesday, moments before opening arguments were set to begin, Byrd announced he would take prosecutors' deal for a 15-year prison sentence in exchange for guilty pleas to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Following his guilty plea, family members for the victim began yelling and had to be escorted out of the courtroom.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets later told the judge they weren't in a "condition" to testify ahead of sentencing but said it was clear they were frustrated.

"It's impossible to be satisfied with the outcome," he said. "They're not happy."

Neither Byrd nor his attorney said anything before Boyer sentenced him to 15 years in prison for the two manslaughter charges, three years in prison for armed criminal action and seven years for unlawful use of a weapon, all of which will run at the same time.

His sentence will begin after a roughly 5 ½-year federal sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute crack.