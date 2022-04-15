Man gets 15 years for exchanging porn with St. Louis area preteen

ST. LOUIS — A Pennsylvania man who convinced a 12-year-old St. Louis girl to send him nude pictures was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison.

Dallas Crawford, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in December to a charge of receiving child pornography.

Crawford admitted communicating with the girl by Snapchat in 2018, and convincing her to send the pictures. He also sent pornographic images to her, his plea says.

The girl's father contacted the FBI, triggering an investigation that led to Crawford, who lived near Allentown.