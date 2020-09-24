Man gets 15 years for two St. Louis-area armed robberies

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for robbing two fast food restaurants in 2018.

Braylon Roberts, 23, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to four robbery and gun charges and admitted robbing two restaurants in August 2018: a Subway in St. Louis County and a Papa John's in St. Louis.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 16, 2018, Roberts and Terrance Cole entered the Subway on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Jennings. Roberts, who had the gun, knocked down a patron and pointed the gun at an employee, demanding cash from the register. Cole then put the cash in a backpack.

Two days later they robbed the Papa John's restaurant on North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis, authorities have said.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop charges against Roberts related to the robbery of a Family Dollar store in St. Louis on the same day.

Cole was sentenced in February to five years and eight months in prison.

