Man gets 18 years for woman's fentanyl death in Florissant

Diondrey Hardwict, now 45, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to knowingly distributing fentanyl, and admitted selling the fentanyl that killed a woman identified only as "R.H." in court documents. The woman was pronounced dead on May 17, 2018, on Pacer Court in Florissant, Hardwict's plea says.

After her death, investigators learned that the fentanyl that killed her was sold by someone nicknamed "CJ," and later learned that was Hardwict, his plea says. A confidential informer bought fentanyl from Hardwict twice, and then raided Hardwict's home on Nero Drive in Florissant, finding 12.8 grams of fentanyl in 45 small bags, plus crack cocaine, the phone used to sell the fentanyl that killed R.H. and $4,626. Hardwict told authorities that he sold drugs to eight to 10 customers a day, "to make ends meet," his plea says.